McDonald's introduces new celebrity collaboration meal with J Balvin
You could get a free McFlurry when you order the new J Balvin meal at McDonald's.
The 'Travis Scott McDonalds meal prank' has made its way to Dairy QueenOn Sept. 3, Travis Scott and McDonald’sannounced that they were collaborating on acelebrity meal called the Travis Scott Meal.It features Cactus Jack’s favorites — a quarterpounder with cheese,..
Travis Scott Partners with McDonald's!This week Travis Scott unveiled a new partnership with McDonald's complete with his own meal and brand new merch!