President Trump calls for Congress to make another stimulus bill
President Trump calls for Congress to make another stimulus bill
New layoffs in the airline industry are adding to a a renewed push for coronavirus stimulus package.
President Trump called on Congress to "work together and get it done," in a Tweet over the weekend.
RENEWED PUSH FOR CORONAVIRUSSTIMULUS PACKAGE.PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLED ONCONGRESS TO QUOTE "WORKTOGETHER AND GET IT DONE" IN ATWEET OVER THE WEEKEND.THE HOUSE PASSED A RELIEF BILLWORTH MORE THAN "TWO TRILLION"DOLLARS BEFORE IT ADJOURNEDLATE LAST WEEK.REPUBLICANS SAY - THAT'S JUSTTOO EXPENSIVE.AND TO