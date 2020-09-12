Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump calls for Congress to make another stimulus bill

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
President Trump calls for Congress to make another stimulus bill

President Trump calls for Congress to make another stimulus bill

New layoffs in the airline industry are adding to a a renewed push for coronavirus stimulus package.

President Trump called on Congress to "work together and get it done," in a Tweet over the weekend.

RENEWED PUSH FOR CORONAVIRUSSTIMULUS PACKAGE.PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLED ONCONGRESS TO QUOTE "WORKTOGETHER AND GET IT DONE" IN ATWEET OVER THE WEEKEND.THE HOUSE PASSED A RELIEF BILLWORTH MORE THAN "TWO TRILLION"DOLLARS BEFORE IT ADJOURNEDLATE LAST WEEK.REPUBLICANS SAY - THAT'S JUSTTOO EXPENSIVE.AND TO




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Urges Congress on Coronavirus Bill: 'Get It Done'

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress and members of his Cabinet to agree on a new...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •HNGN



Tweets about this

jcorrao2004

James Corrao The crucial choice has already been made. Trump WILL win at least 40 states in his coming landslide re-election, t… https://t.co/Ebwc8VAKBT 3 hours ago

jwnoname

J W at the beach President Trump goes into WalterReed Hospital. Congress immediately calls for another recess. These are lazy basta… https://t.co/NFrB7yh35h 18 hours ago

CataractPoor

Poor Richard's Cataract Coronavirus update: Expert calls for ‘radical transparency’ on Trump’s coronavirus treatment and progress as more i… https://t.co/hiCCVW2bqT 2 days ago

KrausTamaki

TamakiKraus #MussoliniPelosi doesn't want Congress to go thru testing 'cause she wants to blame our President!… https://t.co/c3lruQ3CJL 2 days ago

Daversphere

Dave Palese @TheFarm_Peter @CollyRetro I’m waiting to see if Congress invokes the 25th Amendment. This allows the President to… https://t.co/tuzpaQmG9D 3 days ago

tam8ta

DoneWithH1 As a White American, I’m highly offended that a Congress woman can call the President of the United States a White… https://t.co/gqgqCFUq5b 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached [Video]

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Sen. Jon Tester's Book on How Dems Can Recapture Rural Vote [Video]

Sen. Jon Tester's Book on How Dems Can Recapture Rural Vote

Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) joined Cheddar to discuss movement on a new stimulus deal in Congress after talks paused in August and his new book, "Grounded: A Lesson on Winning Back Rural America".

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:41Published
Latest On Stimulus Checks [Video]

Latest On Stimulus Checks

Latest On Stimulus Checks

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:26Published