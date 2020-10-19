Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election

Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day.

On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he wanted an ever-larger deal than the $2.2 trillion bill proposed by House Democrats.

But according to Business Insider, Senate Republicans are skeptical that anything is going to happen anytime soon.

It's getting to be toward the last minute.

And the clock keeps ticking away.

And I'm not optimistic about us doing anything.

Sen.

Richard Shelby (R-AL)Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee Furthermore, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed for a far slimmer package than Democrats and the president.

The GOP has prioritized Supreme Court Justice confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett over economic relief for Americans.

But on Tuesday, Trump phoned in to 'Fox and Friends' to say he wants a stimulus program even larger than the Democrats' proposed $2.2 trillion package.