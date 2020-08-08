Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich
Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich
Brazilian winger Douglas Costa rejoins on loan from
Juventus, while Bayern Munich also seal Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signing
