Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Brazilian winger Douglas Costa rejoins on loan from Juventus, while Bayern Munich also seal Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signing


Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks - Saturday's gossip

 Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks, Dembele has Man Utd change of heart, Pogba calls Barca forward to help move, plus more.
BBC News

Lewandowski named UEFA men's player of the year

 Robert Lewandowski was named UEFA men's player of the year on Thursday following a superb season in which he won the treble with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski was..
WorldNews

Bayern striker Lewandowski wins Uefa Player of the Year award

 Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski beats team-mate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne to Uefa men's Player of the Year award.
BBC News
Bayern's Sane to miss Super Cup, Alaba doubtful [Video]

Bayern's Sane to miss Super Cup, Alaba doubtful

European champions prepare to face off against bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published

Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests [Video]

Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests

Napoli did not turn up for their Serie A match on Sunday after their local health authority told the players to stay at home following positive COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:53Published

Juventus v Napoli: Napoli no show for Serie A game after positive Covid tests

 The Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli descends into chaos as the visitors fail to turn up after their squad is placed in isolation following positive..
BBC News
Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal [Video]

Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal

Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata rejoins Serie A giants Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:07Published
Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager [Video]

Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager

Juventus names their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as club's new coach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:54Published

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup [Video]

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup

Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile

Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published