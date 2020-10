Lamar Jackson Shows MVP Form To Help Ravens Beat Washington 31-17 Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 minute ago Lamar Jackson Shows MVP Form To Help Ravens Beat Washington 31-17 Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington in a 31-17 victory Sunday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend