Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:52s - Published
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' game 3 loss to the Miami Heat & whether or not LeBron James leaving the court early is a big deal.

Broussard admits he thought the Lakers would sweep the Heat but he's not surprised the Heat were able to get one win.

LeBron & Anthony Davis failed to focus on the strengths that got them to the NBA Finals in the first place.


