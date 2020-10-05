Dad Dances And Plays Song On Boombox To Surprise Daughter On Her Birthday

This dad decided to wish his little daughter with a fun birthday song and dance.

He played the boombox under her balcony.

When she walked down the stairs, he danced with her and surprised her with gifts and cakes.

