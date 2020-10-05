Dad Dances And Plays Song On Boombox To Surprise Daughter On Her Birthday
This dad decided to wish his little daughter with a fun birthday song and dance.
He played the boombox under her balcony.
When she walked down the stairs, he danced with her and surprised her with gifts and cakes.
*The underlying music rights are not available for license.
For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).