Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:49s - Published
Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

Several opposition parties reject preliminary results showing four parties crossing the threshold to get representation in Parliament.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan Country in Central Asia

Who is Kyrgyzstan’s new prime minister, Sadyr Zhaparov? [Video]

Who is Kyrgyzstan’s new prime minister, Sadyr Zhaparov?

Zhaparov, a nationalist who wants to share Kyrgyzstan’s gold wealth with the public, was freed by protesters amid unrest.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published
Kyrgyzstan crisis: Parliament ends state of emergency as PM consolidates power [Video]

Kyrgyzstan crisis: Parliament ends state of emergency as PM consolidates power

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:52Published
Kyrgyz emergency ends as freed PM takes reins [Video]

Kyrgyz emergency ends as freed PM takes reins

Kyrgyzstan has ended its state of emergency after the unrest that followed a disputed election. A new prime minister has taken the helm, but caused concern by also adopting the interim presidency. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Kyrgyzstan's new PM Japarov assumes presidential powers [Video]

Kyrgyzstan's new PM Japarov assumes presidential powers

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan [Video]

Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan

A group of 11 major opposition parties in Pakistan have joined hands to raise their protest against the ruling Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally on Friday. The government even blocked the roads to Gujranwala to flog the opposition rally. On September 20, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was formed by 11 opposition parties to launch a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan". It includes countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies followed by a 'decisive long march' towards Islamabad in January 2021. Opposition leaders are also seeking no-confidence motions and mass resignations from Parliament for 'the selected' prime minister's resignation. Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to power.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

All That Is Good About Kyrgyzstan’s Upcoming Parliamentary Elections – Analysis

All That Is Good About Kyrgyzstan’s Upcoming Parliamentary Elections – Analysis By Bruce Pannier* (RFE/RL) -- Campaigning for seats in Kyrgyzstan's parliament is ending, and on...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kyrgyzstan protests: Parliament elects new PM after Boronov quits [Video]

Kyrgyzstan protests: Parliament elects new PM after Boronov quits

Opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov released from jail and appointed acting PM, amid continuing vote-rigging protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:14Published
Kyrgyzstan PM resigns amid protests [Video]

Kyrgyzstan PM resigns amid protests

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov has resigned after protesters seized Kyrgyzstan’s seat of government and freed a jailed former president.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:04Published
One killed amid protests as political crisis grips Kyrgyzstan [Video]

One killed amid protests as political crisis grips Kyrgyzstan

Protesters have accused the government in Bishkek of vote-buying and capturing of seats.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:22Published