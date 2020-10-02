Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump

Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Chris Christie are among a running list of people who tested positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus positive US President Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital in motorcade to greet supporters

US President Donald Trump, who was tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive a few days ago, on Sunday...
Zee News - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders United States President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a small group...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Intel Officials Watching for Adversaries to Exploit Trump's Illness

National Security officials are watching how Iran, China, North Korea, and Russia react to President...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Continues To Fight Coronavirus, Aims For Monday Release From Walter Reed [Video]

President Trump Continues To Fight Coronavirus, Aims For Monday Release From Walter Reed

President Donald Trump was hoping for a Monday discharge from the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published
Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill [Video]

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Gov. Murphy: Contact Tracing Begins After Pres. Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J. [Video]

Gov. Murphy: Contact Tracing Begins After Pres. Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster, N.J.

200 people attended the president's fundraiser, which he traveled to after his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published