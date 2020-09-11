Global  
 

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s
For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls.

At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being rebutted by election officials.

Now, Business Insider reports Trump told supporters at a closed-door event in Nashville that his campaign expects to dispute individual ballots.

Millions of Americans have cast their ballots by post as the coronavirus continues to sweep the US.

In several states, the GOP argues ballots received after Election Day should not be counted.

In others, signature verification is expected to be a key issue.

A Trump campaign official says the campaign has 8,500 lawyers on standby to 'sue if we need to.'


JeffreyHarwood2

Jeffrey Harwood @RochelleGill50 Poll's and staged video sets are a integral part of Psychological Operations. Staged polls would si… https://t.co/5hQGekEYFR 5 days ago


