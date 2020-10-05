Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze illuminates Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:57s - Published
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze illuminates Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze illuminates Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze has been an annual fall tradition in Sleepy Hollow for more than 15 years.

This year will mark the very first time the elaborate display will be available to see on Long Island.

The blaze will feature two dozen hand-carved pumpkin attractions carved from both Long Island and Historic Hudson Valley artists.

Each display is different from the other ranging in various sizes and designs.

As soon as you walk into the Old Bethpage Village Restoration, you can see pumpkin lanterns guiding you towards the entrance of the event with guards making sure visitors are socially distant from one another.

It’s the perfect place if you’re getting cabin fever, to practice social distancing ...

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze illuminates Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Race For Congress Between Zeldin, Goroff On Long Island One Of Nation's Most Competitive [Video]

Race For Congress Between Zeldin, Goroff On Long Island One Of Nation's Most Competitive

Incumbent Congressman Lee Zeldin, an ardent supporter of Pres. Trump, is fighting to hold on to the seat he narrowly won two years ago. Challenger Nancy Goroff is a political newcomer. CBS2's Carolyn..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published
LI Soccer Coach Arrested [Video]

LI Soccer Coach Arrested

A Long Island youth soccer coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female player.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Dozens More License Plate Readers Coming To Long Island Thanks To $1 Million Grant [Video]

Dozens More License Plate Readers Coming To Long Island Thanks To $1 Million Grant

Police on Long Island will soon be equipped with more license plate readers. Nassau County is using a $1 million grant to get dozens more, but they won't just be used for traffic violations; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published