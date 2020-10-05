The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze illuminates Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze has been an annual fall tradition in Sleepy Hollow for more than 15 years.

This year will mark the very first time the elaborate display will be available to see on Long Island.

The blaze will feature two dozen hand-carved pumpkin attractions carved from both Long Island and Historic Hudson Valley artists.

Each display is different from the other ranging in various sizes and designs.

As soon as you walk into the Old Bethpage Village Restoration, you can see pumpkin lanterns guiding you towards the entrance of the event with guards making sure visitors are socially distant from one another.

It’s the perfect place if you’re getting cabin fever, to practice social distancing ...