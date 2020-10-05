How does data blunder affect battle against Covid-19?

An IT blunder has led to delays in efforts to reach thousands of people incontact with others who tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the weekend thereseemed to be what looked like an extreme spike in confirmed cases in the UK.According to official data there were 22,961 cases of coronavirus reported onSunday, compared with 12,872 reported on Saturday.

This compares with around7,000 cases reported in the four preceding days.

But it has emerged that thebig leap in cases occurred due to a “technical issue” which was found onFriday evening.

This glitch meant that more than 15,000 cases the week beforeOctober 2 were left out of the reported daily coronavirus cases.