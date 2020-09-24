U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 .

Wall Street rallies after Trump says he'll leave hospital

Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees A group of Apple's critics - including Spotify Technology, Match Group and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games - have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices. Fred Katayama reports.

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding. Fred Katayama reports.

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive. Fred Katayama reports.

The changes come after President Donald Trump and several White House staffers and allies have tested positive for COVID-19 after last week's presidential..

The neighborhoods where schools are being closed have all seen a COVID-positive test rate well over 3% for the last week.

Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said Monday that the president intends to debate on October 15.

Since President Trump’s Covid diagnosis, numerous associates have tested positive, but the White House has not aggressively investigated the outbreak.

Ilhan Omar calls the president’s tweet ‘an evil thing to say,’ and others decry the implicit suggestion that those who die from the virus are weak.

James Otis -- famous for destroying Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2016 -- is back at it again, he just got busted for the same stunt ... even..

45th president of the United States

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be...