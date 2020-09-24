Global  
 

Wall Street rallies after Trump says he'll leave hospital

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Fred Katayama reports.


