How Trump's Interviews On Fox Measure Up To How Many He's Given To All Other Outlets

Poll after poll suggests that President Donald Trump is a clear underdog against former Vice President Joe Biden.

As his popularity with the American people wanes, the President has retreated deeper and deeper into the conservative media world.

CNN reports Trump has given 10 times as many interviews to Fox News as he has to any outlet since he became president.

In print news, Trump has given eight interviews to the Wall Street Journal, eight to the Washington Post, Reuters, and the New York Times, and two to the AP.

In broadcast media, he's given nine interviews to NBC/CNBC, and seven to ABC and CBS, respectively.

On all Fox platforms, however, the president has given 115 interviews since taking the oath of office.