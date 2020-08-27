Global  
 

Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out

Arsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals.


Guendouzi to leave Arsenal? Dembele set for loan move? Transfer deadline day gossip

 Arsenal's Guendouzi set for Hertha Berlin move, Spurs back in for Inter's Skriniar, Dembele could leave Barca on loan plus more.
Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium. The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Partey: Arsenal complete £45m deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

 Arsenal complete the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid for 50m euros (£45.3m).
Thomas Partey: Gunners close to completing deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

 Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after paying his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.
The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here.

Arsenal trying to sign Atletico midfielder Partey

 Arsenal are attempting to conclude a deadline day deal for their long-term target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.
Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth confirms Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are 'expected' to meet Thomas Partey's £45m release clause as they close in on a deal for the Atletico Madrid midfielder on Deadline Day.

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss Arsenal's interest in midfielders Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar with Lucas Torreira's departure 'key' in any potential deal.

