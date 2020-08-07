Sorry, Florida Man--You Can't Cast Your Dead Wife's Ballot

A Florida man apparently tried to follow President Donald Trump's instructions to voters to 'test' the electoral system.

Now, he's going to need a lawyer.

Newser reports 62-year-old Larry Wiggins was arrested Thursday in Manatee County and faces a 3rd-degree felony charge.

He was charged with requesting a mail-in ballot on behalf of another elector.

In this case, it was for his now-deceased wife.