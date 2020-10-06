Harrison routs Kokomo in sectional opener

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 7 minutes ago

The Raiders will face Logansport on Wednesday.

In action ..

The raiders clashing with kokomo in a first round matchup.

Bryan clouse's club beat the winless wildkats twice during the regular season by a combined score of 11-zip.

But this is the postseason ..

Bryan clouse: this is one and done.

I want to see us come out with our hair on fire playing smart soccer.

Team: one, two, three, raiders!

Unlike clouse's desire to see his team come out with its hair on fire ..

Harrison a little slugglish ..

But reid syzmanski's penalty puts the raiders up 1-nil at the half ..

Clouse not pleased after the first 40 minutes ..

Kokomo entered this game 0-11 ..

It scored 5 goals all season!

The raiders respond ..

Alex michel ..

The freshman sneaks one past the kats keeper ..

It's 2-nothing..

A little later ..

Off the elijah pounds corner ..

James talavage!

Ta- la-vige j-t!

Harrison is moving on ..

The raiders rout kokomo 5-nothing..

In the class 2-a west lafayette sectional ..

Benton central falls to boone grove in penalty kicks ..

The wolves advance ..

They'll meet carson cooke and west lafayette on wednesday.

In the class a c-c sectional ..

Defending sectional champion north white scores with 1.5 seconds left in regulation to stun rossville 1-zip.

And in volleyball ..

Mccutcheon topples danville in straight sets.