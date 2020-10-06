Harrison routs Kokomo in sectional opener
In action ..
The raiders clashing with kokomo in a first round matchup.
Bryan clouse's club beat the winless wildkats twice during the regular season by a combined score of 11-zip.
But this is the postseason ..
Bryan clouse: this is one and done.
I want to see us come out with our hair on fire playing smart soccer.
Team: one, two, three, raiders!
Unlike clouse's desire to see his team come out with its hair on fire ..
Harrison a little slugglish ..
But reid syzmanski's penalty puts the raiders up 1-nil at the half ..
Clouse not pleased after the first 40 minutes ..
Kokomo entered this game 0-11 ..
It scored 5 goals all season!
The raiders respond ..
Alex michel ..
The freshman sneaks one past the kats keeper ..
It's 2-nothing..
A little later ..
Off the elijah pounds corner ..
James talavage!
Ta- la-vige j-t!
Harrison is moving on ..
The raiders rout kokomo 5-nothing..
They'll face logansport on wednesday.
In the class 2-a west lafayette sectional ..
Benton central falls to boone grove in penalty kicks ..
The wolves advance ..
They'll meet carson cooke and west lafayette on wednesday.
In the class a c-c sectional ..
Defending sectional champion north white scores with 1.5 seconds left in regulation to stun rossville 1-zip.
And in volleyball ..
Mccutcheon topples danville in straight sets.