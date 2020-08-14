Angela Rayner call government 'incompetent'

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner says Labour will be campaigning on"jobs, jobs, jobs", as she gives a speech on what would have been the firstday of the Labour Party conference - cancelled due to coronavirus.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.
Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible". However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position".
Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'...