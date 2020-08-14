Angela Rayner call government 'incompetent'

Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has taken the government to task on its approach to the furlough scheme and local lockdown measures.

Rayner is also calling on the Prime Minister to listen to the opposition benches.

Report by Odonovanc.

