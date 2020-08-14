Global  
 

Angela Rayner call government 'incompetent'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has taken the government to task on its approach to the furlough scheme and local lockdown measures.

Rayner is also calling on the Prime Minister to listen to the opposition benches.

Report by Odonovanc.

Angela Rayner: Labour will be campaigning on 'jobs, jobs, jobs' [Video]

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner says Labour will be campaigning on"jobs, jobs, jobs", as she gives a speech on what would have been the firstday of the Labour Party conference - cancelled due to coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage [Video]

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published
Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system [Video]

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the Prime Minister's chiefadviser Dominic Cummings as she criticised the government's testing system.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:19Published
Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises [Video]

Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’ [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
Starmer calls for 'rapid review' of local lockdown strategy [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a “rapid review” of the locallockdown strategy and urged the Government to consider whether the 10pm curfewshould remain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer pay tribute to Sergeant Matiu Ratana [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible". However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

'Why Don't We' Have Written Song For BTS & Lauv! [Video]

Jonah and Jack from Why Don't We have revealed they have written a song for Lauv and BTS. In fact, it was a song that the band didn't want themselves! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 05:59Published

Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown [Video]

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19. The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:14Published
Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority' [Video]

Angela Rayner has mocked Boris Johnson over his government’s “rule of six” exemption for grouse shooting and hunting. Labour deputy leader Rayner, stepping in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:29Published
Labour: Government has failed students [Video]

Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:07Published