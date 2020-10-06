President Trump returns to the White House

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:21s - Published 40 seconds ago

The President tweeted he feels better than he has in 20 years.

CRASHING.LAUREN PETRELLI FOX 4 IN YOCORNERPRESIDENT TRUMP, RETURNING TOTHE WHITE HOUSE...TWICE?THIS VIDEO SHOWS THE PRESIDENTRE-DOING HIS ARRIVAL AT THEWHITE HOUSE YESTERDAY, AFTER HEWAS RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITALFOLLOWING AN EXTENSIVE TREATMENTFOR CORONAVIRUS.

THE PRESIDENTLATER TWEETED A VIDEO, SAYING HFELT BETTER "THAN HE HAD IN 20YEARS".

HE DID WEAR A MASKDURING HIS TRIP HOME FROM THEHOSPITAL, BUT TOOK IT OFF WHENHE APPEARED ON THE WHITE HOUSEBALCONY, AND EVEN POSED FORREPORTERS.Dr. Sean Conley, PresidentTrump’s Physician: "Though hemay not entirely be out of thewoods yet.

The team and I agreethat all our evaluations, andmost importantly, his clinicastatus, support the President’ssafe return home."PER THE DOCTOR’S SUGGESTIONS,THE PRESIDENT WILL BE SET UWITH SOME TEMPORARY OFFICESCLOSE TO THE WHITE HOUSE MEDICALUNIT..BUT INFECTIOUS DISEASEEXPERTS SAY IT MAY BE A BIT SOONFOR THE PRESIDENT TO RETURN TOWORK.Dr. Mark Rupp, Division ofInfectious Disease, Univ.

OfNebraska Medical Center: "Itdoes seem to be just a littlebit accelerated."BUTTEDDr. Anthony Fauci, NationalInstitute for Allergy andInfectious Disease: ""Thegeneral guidelines are when isit safe for a person to go oufrom the time they get symptomsis probably around 10 days fromthe onset of symptoms."DESPITE THE INPUT, THE PRES