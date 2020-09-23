Global  
 

Allen County coroner identifies 19-year-old woman killed in Serenity Drive

The woman who was shot and killed on Sunday morning has been identified by the Allen County Coroner's Office.

Under investigation.

We also have the name of woman shot on serenity drive sunday morning.the coroner says 19-year-old "emoni martin" died from multiple gunshot wounds.officers say martin was found on the bedroom floor and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 31-year-old "ronald williams" in connection to martin's death.

He's charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Martin is the 39th homicide in allen




