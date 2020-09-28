Global  
 

Why did London ban the ride-hailing app OLA: Watch the video to know|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:23s - Published
In a big blow, Ola a ride-hailing app has been stripped of its license by London’s transport regulator over public safety concerns.

The Indian company, which is backed by Japanese tech giant SoftBank, launched its app in London in February.

However the Transport for London said Sunday that it has refused to grant Ola a new operator’s license after concluding it is not fit and proper to hold one.

The decision comes a week after Uber won a court battle that allows it to keep operating in London following a lengthy feud with TfL over its own safety record that dates back to 2017.

TfL said Ola allowed unlicensed drivers and vehicles to undertake more than 1,000 passenger trips and that it failed to immediately flag the breaches #OLA #UBER #LondonBansOla


