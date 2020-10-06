Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter considers changing misinformation warning labels

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Twitter considers changing misinformation warning labels

Twitter considers changing misinformation warning labels

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions more obvious and cut its reaction times.

Conway G.

Gittens has more.

One month before the U.S. election and Twitter is considering ways it can be more effective with how it handles misinformation on its site and how it alerts users.

The head of site integrity told Reuters this week Twitter is exploring changes to the small blue notices that it attaches to certain false or misleading tweets, to make the labels more visible and be more clear in the what and the why a post is flagged.

Twitter is also mulling the idea of flagging users who consistently post false information....so readers are warned before they even start reading a post.

It is not clear, however, that any changes will be ready before the U.S. election.

Experts warn this period could be flooded with false and misleading content.

Twitter has repeatedly bumped heads with President Trump over his unfounded claims of rampant mail-in voter fraud, and in September Twitter announced it would label or remove posts claiming election victory before results were certified.

But Conservatives have complained social media platforms are stifling their right to free speech by unfairly targeting them and flagging their posts for misinformation more often than posts made by Democrats.

Facebook, which exempts politicians from its fact-checking program, has also started adding labels with voting information on its platform.

But critics claim that is not enough since the labels don't distinguish between which posts are true or false.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Raab insists UK is 'defender' of international law [Video]

Raab insists UK is 'defender' of international law

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells the Foreign Affairs Select Committee that the UK's reputation as a "stalwart defender of international law" remains intact. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally [Video]

Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government reconsider its Covid test and trace system, explaining it would be much more effective if done locally. He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson owed the country a "frank acknowledgement" that the testing system is not working, and the number of cases are on the rise. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson delivers key note speech at CPC [Video]

Boris Johnson delivers key note speech at CPC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his key note address at the Conservative Party Conference. Johnson laid out a positive vision the country after Covid. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:41Published
Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers [Video]

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days. Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Is Trump contagious? How is the first lady? We're answering your questions about the president and COVID-19

 Trump is back at the White House, but many of you are wondering, is he still contagious? And how is the first lady? We're answering your questions.
USATODAY.com

An infectious President Trump downplays coronavirus after return to White House

 President Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus after he returned to the White House Monday evening. He spent four days at Walter Reed National..
CBS News

Americans have 'conflicting' feelings about President Trump's COVID diagnosis

 The spectrum of reactions in the days since Trump's COVID diagnosis reflect the complexity of America's political and moral moment.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump received experimental antibody treatment [Video]

Donald Trump received experimental antibody treatment

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:28Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pete Buttigieg on VP debate, Biden's campaign and new book on trust

 Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about his new book, "Trust," the upcoming vice presidential debate and..
CBS News

Trump COVID-19 live updates: Trump returns to White House; anticipation builds for Harris-Pence debate

 "He said, 'Don't let COVID control your life.' Tell that to the 205,000 families that lost somebody," said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden pushes back at President Trump for downplaying masks, says wearing one is "patriotic"

 After President Trump's mask photo op on the White House balcony, his Democratic rival is emphasizing the importance of masks. In a NBC News town hall, former..
CBS News

As Harris pitches to Black voters, some want to hear more

 Standing before Sen. Kamala Harris at a campaign event near a Raleigh barbershop, Marcus Bass asked the Democratic vice presidential nominee a pointed question:..
WorldNews

Tweets about this