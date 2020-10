Halle Berry: The six pillars of eternal beauty PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published 41 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published Halle Berry: The six pillars of eternal beauty Actress Halle Berry discusses what she believes are the six pillars of eternalbeauty, as she launches her health and wellness brand, Re-Spin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend