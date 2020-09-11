Global  
 

Warner Bros. Moves 'The Batman' Release Date to 2022 | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Warner Bros. Moves 'The Batman' Release Date to 2022 | THR News

Warner Bros. Moves 'The Batman' Release Date to 2022 | THR News

'The Batman,' which stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, is on the move again.


Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' delayed till 2022; Keanu Reeves' 'Matrix 4' shifts up to 2021

 Theaters shutting down again means more movie-release musical chairs. The latest casualty: 'The Batman,' which has been delayed till 2022.
Robert Pattinson is an A-List Hollywood star. Business Insider is dishing on some fun facts about the actor that even his biggest fans may not know. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" was the actor's first major film. There's an asteroid named after the movie star. He doesn't like his popular nickname "R-Patz." Pattinson actor has admitted that he's not the best driver. The star said that he's always wanted to be a rapper.

The Batman is back in business, as Robert Pattinson has been cleared since his positive COVID-19 diagnoses to get back on set.

'Dune' takes up 'The Batman' release date; here's when Robert Pattinson starrer will now hit the screens

Along with 'The Batman', Warner Bros. has postponed release dates of 'The Flash' and 'Shazam 2'.
Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly..

Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As..

