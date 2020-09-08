Patriots' Bill Belichick Explains Why He Wore Two Masks Monday Night
Belichick said it has nothing to do with his concerns over COVID-19, and he's just doing what the league has told him to do.
'Cam would've pulled off upset against Mahomes' — Shannon Sharpe on Chiefs win over Patriots | UNDISPUTEDLast night’s Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots game started as a defensive slug fest before the touchdowns really started coming in the 2nd half. Patrick Mahomes threw 2 TD passes in a..
Belichick Gives Credit To Seahawks, Russell WilsonBill Belichick speaks to reporters after the Patriots' lost to the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football
Australian journalists flee ChinaThe last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left thecountry after police demanded interviews with them, the AustralianBroadcasting Corporation (ABC) has reported. ABC’s Bill..