Ripley2win #BeyondPISSED Claudia Conway Claims That President Trump is "Doing Badly" Following COVID Diagnosis Despite the White House Repor… https://t.co/Vfeoibq2Ec 22 minutes ago
drew codispoti Claudia Conway claims Trump is not well, fights with mother on TikTok https://t.co/XivE7aP1tP 41 minutes ago
Dixie Rae Newcomb Claudia Conway Claims That President Trump is "Doing Badly" Following COVID Diagnosis Despite the White House Repor… https://t.co/3q5bPqnoOo 41 minutes ago
Nat Turner Claudia Conway Claims That President Trump is "Doing Badly" Following COVID Diagnosis Despite the White House Repor… https://t.co/XeK4KnCt12 43 minutes ago
Carma✌❤🎶🐾🌱👑✊ #TheResistance #PostcardsToVoters Claudia Conway Claims Donald Trump Is Still Very Sick & Lying About Feeling ‘Better’: He’s ‘A Joke’
https://t.co/iLL28RXAgS 58 minutes ago
S @realDonaldTrump
Claudia Conway Claims Donald Trump Is Still Very Sick & Lying About Feeling ‘Better’: He’s ‘A J… https://t.co/B82PKuqm9N 1 hour ago
S Claudia Conway Claims Donald Trump Is Still Very Sick & Lying About Feeling ‘Better’: He’s ‘A Joke’ #SmartNews https://t.co/hMprLETE84 1 hour ago
The Inquisitr #ClaudiaConway thinks @realDonaldTrump isn't doing as well as he claims.
#news #pandemic #covid19 #coronavirus… https://t.co/h9B7SAjuZq 1 hour ago
Kellyanne Conway’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed by Her Daughter on TikTokKellyanne Conway, former counselor to the President, tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed by daughter, Claudia. Kellyanne was at the SCOTUS nomination that is assumed to be the super..
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 StatusFormer White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday.
That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had..
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19..