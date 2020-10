Rihanna apologizes after Muslim fans have expressed their displeasure with a song played during the Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show, the first trailer for the upcoming Blackpink documentary is here and Britney Spears reveals she's just like us.



Related videos from verified sources Should Tanishq have gone Surf Excel way on ad? Brand gurus on fallout of row



The controversy surrounding an advertisement by jewellery firm Tanishq refuses to die down even after the company withdrew it. The ad, which showed an interfaith marriage, was accused of promoting.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:35 Published 57 minutes ago White Noise Documentary movie



White Noise Documentary movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: The Atlantic's first feature documentary is the definitive inside story of the movement that has come to be known as the alt-right. With.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:23 Published 5 hours ago Dominoes keep falling for 'Tiger King' characters



The dominoes keep falling for people who gained notoriety on the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King." A man who might’ve been tapped to provide tigers for a new Las Vegas attraction is in trouble.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:29 Published 5 days ago