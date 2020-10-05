Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Takei Calls Proud Boys 'Shameful,' Hijacks Hashtag On Twitter

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:03s - Published
George Takei Calls Proud Boys 'Shameful,' Hijacks Hashtag On Twitter

George Takei Calls Proud Boys 'Shameful,' Hijacks Hashtag On Twitter

After U.S. President Donald Trump refused to condemn the Proud Boys during the first 2020 presidential debate, actor and activist George Takei came up with the brilliant idea to disarm and mock the Proud Boys by hijacking the hashtag on Twitter.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys [Video]

Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys

Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter [Video]

Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter

During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
LGBTQ take over #ProudBoys, white supremacist groups fume | Oneindia News [Video]

LGBTQ take over #ProudBoys, white supremacist groups fume | Oneindia News

LGBTQ+ people have taken over the Twitter hashtag Proud Boys. Pride posts deluged the internet virtually flushing out posts by Neo Nazi and White Supremacist groups who were using the hashtag before...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published