George Takei Calls Proud Boys 'Shameful,' Hijacks Hashtag On Twitter
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:03s - Published
After U.S. President Donald Trump refused to condemn the Proud Boys during the first 2020 presidential debate, actor and activist George Takei came up with the brilliant idea to disarm and mock the Proud Boys by hijacking the hashtag on Twitter.
LGBTQ+ people have taken over the Twitter hashtag Proud Boys. Pride posts deluged the internet virtually flushing out posts by Neo Nazi and White Supremacist groups who were using the hashtag before...