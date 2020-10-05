George Takei Calls Proud Boys 'Shameful,' Hijacks Hashtag On Twitter

After U.S. President Donald Trump refused to condemn the Proud Boys during the first 2020 presidential debate, actor and activist George Takei came up with the brilliant idea to disarm and mock the Proud Boys by hijacking the hashtag on Twitter.



Related videos from verified sources Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys



Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 7 hours ago Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter



During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 10 hours ago LGBTQ take over #ProudBoys, white supremacist groups fume | Oneindia News



LGBTQ+ people have taken over the Twitter hashtag Proud Boys. Pride posts deluged the internet virtually flushing out posts by Neo Nazi and White Supremacist groups who were using the hashtag before... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago