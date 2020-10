As Coronavirus Vaccine Timeline Comes Into Focus, Scientists Now Focus On Building Public Trust



A COVID-19 vaccine timeline is coming into focus. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:16 Published 29 minutes ago

Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines



From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14 Published 4 hours ago