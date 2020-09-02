Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Esther Salas Says She’s Forgiven Man Who Killed Her Son In Attack On Her Home

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Judge Esther Salas Says She’s Forgiven Man Who Killed Her Son In Attack On Her Home

Judge Esther Salas Says She’s Forgiven Man Who Killed Her Son In Attack On Her Home

A federal judge whose son was shot and killed and husband wounded is delivering a powerful message.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas speaks out in first interview since son's murder

The New Jersey federal court judge whose son was fatally shot by a self-proclaimed...
FOXNews.com - Published

Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges, Months After Gunman Shot And Killed Judge Esther Salas’s Son In New Jersey

Judge Esther Salas believes her home was targeted because of her position as a judge. She said the...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Judge Targeted In Attack At Her Home That Left Her Son Dead Speaks Out [Video]

Judge Targeted In Attack At Her Home That Left Her Son Dead Speaks Out

Judge Esther Salas is speaking out about the July shooting. Investigators says the gunman was Roy Den Hollander.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:58Published
Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges [Video]

Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal Judges

New legislation is aimed at protecting federal judges and their families. It comes less than three months after a federal judge was targeted in a violent home invasion in New Jersey. CBS2's Nick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
New Video Of Judge Attack Suspect [Video]

New Video Of Judge Attack Suspect

Police released new video of a man they say randomly attacked a Manhattan judge.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published