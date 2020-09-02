Judge Esther Salas Says She’s Forgiven Man Who Killed Her Son In Attack On Her Home
A federal judge whose son was shot and killed and husband wounded is delivering a powerful message.
Judge Targeted In Attack At Her Home That Left Her Son Dead Speaks OutJudge Esther Salas is speaking out about the July shooting. Investigators says the gunman was Roy Den Hollander.
Lawmakers Unveil Legislation To Protect Federal JudgesNew legislation is aimed at protecting federal judges and their families. It comes less than three months after a federal judge was targeted in a violent home invasion in New Jersey. CBS2's Nick..
