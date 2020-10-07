High School Boys Tennis: Homestead, Dwenger advance to regional final

Global  
 

Homestead and Bishop Dwenger advanced to the regional final with wins on Tuesday.

Thursday... homestead's tennis team also in action tonight... they're squaring off with carroll in the regional semifinal...one singles... homestead's thaddeus dressel the big swing for the point... he tops griffin martin 6-1, 6-3...on to one doubles... you're gonna see homestead's landon sather... pulverize the ball for the point..

He and tim steiner top ethan koeneman and cayden lew 6-1, 6-1... homestead is your winner 4-1 the final... so sparty moves on to face the winner of the match between bishop dwenger and huntington north...one singles... dwenger's andrew nuerge with the big forehand winner past carson kitchen... nuerge wins in straight sets 6- 0, 6-2...two singles... huntington's jacob daugherty can't handle the adam yaggy shot..

Sends it back in to the net...yaggy wins 6-0, 6-0... dwenger wins 3-2... the saints and spartans will face off for a regional




