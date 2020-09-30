Global  
 

White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To Grow

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:06s - Published
This as President Trump's doctor says the commander-in-chief is currently not showing symptoms. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports


Trump Leaves Hospital Monday Evening, as White House Cases Mount

President Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday after being...
Upworthy - Published

Fauci says growing number of COVID-19 cases among White House is 'not a hoax' and 'could have been prevented'

"It's an unfortunate situation when you see something like that because that could have been...
Business Insider - Published

White House task force finds Wisconsin with one of highest Covid-19 surges in country

A recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force found Wisconsin has the third-highest...
bizjournals - Published


RoseRehak

LiliRose RT @RoKhanna: There are now more recorded cases of COVID-19 in the White House than in New Zealand, Taiwan, and Vietnam combined, and they… 6 seconds ago

jpedersen206

jason pedersen #TrumpIsNotAmerica This is embarrassing - way to go Trump administration. The White House has had more covid cases… https://t.co/UlpRuOneRO 10 seconds ago

FigZayas

A Zayas RT @Trumpet1984: Total Covid-19 Cases by Location Solomon Islands: 1 Western Sahara: 10 Greenland: 14 Laos: 23 Grenada: 24 White… 12 seconds ago

DDr1ver

DDr1ver @JoeBiden The Covid-19 outbreak connected to the White House is responsible for about 30 known cases so far — more… https://t.co/qXlzGrTyVV 46 seconds ago

dabassist19

nothing is more terrifying than the world today. RT @ASlavitt: The White House has now passed Vietnam in total COVID cases. 1 minute ago

BenWebbUSA

Ben Webb RT @paul_nc72: Fauci says growing number of COVID-19 cases among White House is 'not a hoax' and 'could have been prevented' https://t.co/9… 2 minutes ago

ImAResistor

Tired of this Sh*t show 🆘 RT @dwnews: Coronavirus cases keep piling up at the White House in the wake of @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS's positive tests, throwing Trum… 2 minutes ago

FarhanJanjuah

Farhan Janjuah RT @JaneCaro: Apparently the White House has had more confirmed COVID cases in the last 24 hours than Australia & New Zealand combined! So… 3 minutes ago


The White House blocks new FDA guidelines [Video]

The White House blocks new FDA guidelines

The growing number of faster and cheaper COVID-19 tests is offering hope. Researchers at Harvard and Brown say we need about two million tests a day of symptomatic people and their contacts to fight..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:50Published
President Trump may be downplaying his health [Video]

President Trump may be downplaying his health

This morning, President Trump is back at the White House after spending 3 days in the hospital. He is returning to a White House that has been shaken by a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:57Published
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools [Video]

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:34Published