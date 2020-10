Trading the gridiron for golf, Limon High School's football team makes most out of rough situation Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:10s - Published 3 days ago Trading the gridiron for golf, Limon High School's football team makes most out of rough situation When they first teed off this fall, the Limon High School boys’ golf team wasn’t sure what to expect. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend