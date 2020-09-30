Global  
 

Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump"shouldn't have a debate" if he still has Covid-19.

Mr Biden said on Tuesdayhe was "looking forward to being able to debate him" but said "we're going tohave to follow very strict guidelines".


