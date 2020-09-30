Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid
Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump"shouldn't have a debate" if he still has Covid-19.
Mr Biden said on Tuesdayhe was "looking forward to being able to debate him" but said "we're going tohave to follow very strict guidelines".
