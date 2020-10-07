BLACK BEAR Movie - Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon

BLACK BEAR Movie - official trailer - Plot synopsis: At a remote lake house, a filmmaker named Allison (Aubrey Plaza) arrives to play house guest to a troubled couple (Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon), who have eschewed their life in the city after inheriting a family retreat.

Battling writer’s block, Allison sparks a calculated game of desire and jealousy in pursuit of a new work that blurs the boundaries of autobiography and invention.

BLACK BEAR explores the complex nature of relationships, gender dynamics, and the erratic nature of love as it traces the conflict between our lust and our longing for internal harmony.

Release Date: Friday, December 4, 2020 Writer & Director: Lawrence Michael Levine Producers: Jonny Blitstein & Julie Christeas, Richard J Bosner, Marina Grasic, Jai Khanna, Aubrey Plaza, Lawrence Michael Levine & Sophia Takal Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon