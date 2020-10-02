Financial Focus for October 6 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Financial Focus for October 6 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. The wait is almost over for Apple fans as invitations have gone out for an event on Oct. 13 where the latest iPhone will likely be unveiled. The top of the invitation says "Hi, Speed" and many anticipate the device to have 5G capabilities, making it the first iPhone to connect to the new ultra-fast network. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASDAQ DOWN MORE THAN 1PERCENT.SP500 ALSO DOWN MORE THAN 1PERCENT.AND GAMING...BOYD DOWN 4 PERCENT.CAESARS DOWN MORE THAN 3PERCENT.MGM DOWN 2 PERCENTLAS VEGAS SANDS UP NEARLY HALFA PERCENT.WYNN UP MORE THAN HALF APERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN 3PERCENT.APPLE FANS HAVE BEEN WAITINGFOR A DATE.NOW THEY HAVE ONE: THE TECHGIANT IS EXPECTED TO REVEAL THENEW "I- PHONE" ON OCTOBER 13TH.APPLE HAS SENT OUT INVITATIONSFOR AN EVENT ON THAT DATE.THE TOP OF IT SAYS QUOTE --"HI, SPEED." APPLE IS LIKELY TOUNVEIL AN "I- PHONE" 12 WITH5-G CAPABILITIES.IT WOULD BE THE FIRST I-PHONETO CONNECT TO THE NEW,ULTRA-FAST WIRELESS NETWORK.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Financial Focus for October 5



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. If you're a fan of using Venmo to make payments get ready to be happy. You can now take the app.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:53 Published 1 day ago Financial Focus for Oct. 2, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:14 Published 4 days ago Financial Focus for Oct. 1, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago

