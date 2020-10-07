Mercedes-Benz Strategy Update 2020 - Interview Ola Källenius

Luxury has always been part of the soul of Mercedes-Benz.

Going forward, the brand will see a renewed focus on luxury, making it an integral part of all products, customer interactions and digital technologies.

Mercedes-Benz will reshape its product portfolio, brand communications and its sales network to deliver a true luxury experience - a luxury experience that will be electric, software-driven and sustainable.

Mercedes-Benz will take actions to improve and recalibrate its market strategy.

These will focus on optimizing the balance between volume, price and channel mix to ensure improved contribution margins from the current and future portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz will also focus its product development resources and capital on the most profitable parts of the market and the segments in which it competes, in order to ensure structurally higher profitability.