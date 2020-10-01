Global  
 

The new Mercedes-Benz EQ Model

The new generation of electric vehicles in the luxury and executive segment is based on a custom-developed architecture, which is scalable in every aspect and can be used across model series.

The wheelbase and track as well as all other system components, especially the batteries, are variable thanks to the modular design.

The vehicle concept is thus optimised to meet every requirement of a future-oriented, battery-electric model family.

This vehicle architecture makes it possible to build Mercedes-Benz electric cars from saloons to large SUVs.

The EQS will allow customers in the luxury segment to fully benefit from all the advantages of an all-electric architecture with respect to space and design.

With ranges of up to 700 km (according to WLTP), the EQS meets the requirements on a progressive saloon in the S-Class segment in this respect as well.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz remains faithful to its recipe for success in production, and designs its vehicles and factories to be able to build different models flexibly on the same production lines.

The electric vehicles also use pioneering cross-sectoral technologies from Mercedes-Benz such as, for example, the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) control and display system or the driving assistance systems.


