Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler
Rajasthan Royals wicket keeper Jos Buttler on October 07 spoke on team's performance against Mumbai Indians and said that top-order didn't manage to counteract Mumbai Indians opening bowling to get through that period.
"We lost wickets.
I think Mumbai bowled really well.
As a top-order we didn't manage to counteract their opening bowling well enough to get through that period," said Buttler.
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56Published
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56Published
England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond on October 06 spoke on Jasprit Bumrah performances and said that he has done some really brilliant stuff. "I think he has done some really brilliant stuff. He really wanted to back his yorker today, go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does. That's the strength of Jasprit," said Bond. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians left team hotel to take on Rajasthan Royals for the 20th IPL match today. The match will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI and RR are on the second and fifth position in the points table respectively. MI is pumped up with the continuous win in the last two matches while RR lost its last match.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”. The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on Tuesday. Rhea, Showik along with 18 others will be in jail till October 20 in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. All accused in the alleged drug case were produced before the special court through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody. Bombay High Court has reserved its order on Rhea and her brother's bail pleas and the date on which it will be pronounced is not known yet. The bail applications of Rhea and others were earlier rejected on September 11 by the NDPS court citing the possibility that the actor may alert others if released on bail. Rhea has been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant case. Rhea has, however, maintained that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published