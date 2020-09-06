Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicket keeper Jos Buttler on October 07 spoke on team's performance against Mumbai Indians and said that top-order didn't manage to counteract Mumbai Indians opening bowling to get through that period.

"We lost wickets.

I think Mumbai bowled really well.

As a top-order we didn't manage to counteract their opening bowling well enough to get through that period," said Buttler.

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.