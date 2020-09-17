IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach

Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond on October 06 spoke on Jasprit Bumrah performances and said that he has done some really brilliant stuff.

"I think he has done some really brilliant stuff.

He really wanted to back his yorker today, go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does.

That's the strength of Jasprit," said Bond.

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.