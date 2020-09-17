IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an MI release. Australian pacer James Pattinson joined the side as Malinga's replacement. Despite the absence of Malinga, MI has Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah."It is hard to fill the boots of Malinga, whatever he has done for Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians, it's remarkable. He has been a match-winner for us, whenever we found ourselves in a hard situation, he bailed us out. Unfortunately, he is not part of the team this year, but we have Coulter-Nile, Boult this year and these players will play a crucial role. What Malinga did is uncomparable," Rohit said while addressing a pre-season virtual press conference with head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "It is important the guys who take his place come without any baggage. Here in Mumbai, we make clear for our players as to what is their role. That is what the culture is at MI," he added. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 16 in the 32nd match of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians team players left their hotel from the UAE city to reach Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team has won five of their seven matches so far in the 13th edition of IPL. Whereas, KKR is on 4th spot after having won four of the seven matches the team has played so far.
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out at filed. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored every one attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we make rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time."Mumbai Indians is on 2nd position in the table of IPL.
After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough. In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition. Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today. My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also. So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory. Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. Chris Morris said, "I did feel enough, the wicket was little bit slower towards the end. They (KXIP) bowled really well. After the game, you can only say, we should have done this or that but I think we had enough runs." Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on 3rd position in this season.
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals. After winning the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Till 10th over, both the teams were equal and they were quite close to bowl-to-bowl run and then, we spoke that we have to keep the positive energy going and keep believing that we can pull the game from there and we knew that they don't have experience down the order so we can get wickets up there. The game changed quickly and everyone responded very nicely." He further said, "My mindset was to play positive only. We knew that wickets were getting a little bit slower so it was important to score runs in first six overs. Especially, when we lost two wickets early but still we kept the flow going. It was good fun. Glad that we ended up winning the game." Delhi Capitals is currently on the first position in this season.
Rajasthan Royals got defeated by Delhi Capitals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. RR's bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule said, "I think partnerships are very important. The way Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler gave us the start. I don't think we needed to lose those many wickets especially that run-out. The most important was wicket of Stokes, which we lost and I think the run-out also very crucial, which probably could've been avoided. I think if Sanju Samson wouldn't get out, we would've taken the match deeper and get these runs." He further said, "For this game, we should've got those runs. It is, obviously disappointing but there are six more games to go and I am sure the boys are hurting. The only for up is up and make sure we play good cricket in coming time and win at least 4 or 5 games out of 6." Rajasthan Royals is currently on 7th position in this season.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Rajasthan Royals (MI) on October 14 at Dubai International Stadium. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 2nd place while RR is on 7th in the IPL table.
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."
