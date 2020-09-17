Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach

Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond on October 06 spoke on Jasprit Bumrah performances and said that he has done some really brilliant stuff.

"I think he has done some really brilliant stuff.

He really wanted to back his yorker today, go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does.

That's the strength of Jasprit," said Bond.

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shane Bond Shane Bond New Zealand cricketer


Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Indian cricketer

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma [Video]

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an MI release. Australian pacer James Pattinson joined the side as Malinga's replacement. Despite the absence of Malinga, MI has Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah."It is hard to fill the boots of Malinga, whatever he has done for Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians, it's remarkable. He has been a match-winner for us, whenever we found ourselves in a hard situation, he bailed us out. Unfortunately, he is not part of the team this year, but we have Coulter-Nile, Boult this year and these players will play a crucial role. What Malinga did is uncomparable," Rohit said while addressing a pre-season virtual press conference with head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "It is important the guys who take his place come without any baggage. Here in Mumbai, we make clear for our players as to what is their role. That is what the culture is at MI," he added. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders shortly [Video]

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders shortly

Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 16 in the 32nd match of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians team players left their hotel from the UAE city to reach Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team has won five of their seven matches so far in the 13th edition of IPL. Whereas, KKR is on 4th spot after having won four of the seven matches the team has played so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published
IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out at filed. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored every one attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we make rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time."Mumbai Indians is on 2nd position in the table of IPL.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya happy with bowling performance against DC [Video]

IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya happy with bowling performance against DC

After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough. In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition. Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today. My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also. So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory. Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: KXIP bowled really well, says Chris Morris [Video]

IPL 2020: KXIP bowled really well, says Chris Morris

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. Chris Morris said, "I did feel enough, the wicket was little bit slower towards the end. They (KXIP) bowled really well. After the game, you can only say, we should have done this or that but I think we had enough runs." Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on 3rd position in this season.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

Lost 2 wickets early but kept on going, ended up winning game: Shikhar Dhawan [Video]

Lost 2 wickets early but kept on going, ended up winning game: Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals. After winning the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Till 10th over, both the teams were equal and they were quite close to bowl-to-bowl run and then, we spoke that we have to keep the positive energy going and keep believing that we can pull the game from there and we knew that they don't have experience down the order so we can get wickets up there. The game changed quickly and everyone responded very nicely." He further said, "My mindset was to play positive only. We knew that wickets were getting a little bit slower so it was important to score runs in first six overs. Especially, when we lost two wickets early but still we kept the flow going. It was good fun. Glad that we ended up winning the game." Delhi Capitals is currently on the first position in this season.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published
Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach [Video]

Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach

Rajasthan Royals got defeated by Delhi Capitals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. RR's bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule said, "I think partnerships are very important. The way Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler gave us the start. I don't think we needed to lose those many wickets especially that run-out. The most important was wicket of Stokes, which we lost and I think the run-out also very crucial, which probably could've been avoided. I think if Sanju Samson wouldn't get out, we would've taken the match deeper and get these runs." He further said, "For this game, we should've got those runs. It is, obviously disappointing but there are six more games to go and I am sure the boys are hurting. The only for up is up and make sure we play good cricket in coming time and win at least 4 or 5 games out of 6." Rajasthan Royals is currently on 7th position in this season.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals all set for 'royal' challenge from RR [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals all set for 'royal' challenge from RR

Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Rajasthan Royals (MI) on October 14 at Dubai International Stadium. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 2nd place while RR is on 7th in the IPL table.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: #WATCH UAE: #MumbaiIndians's bowling coach Shane Bond speaks on Jasprit Bumrah. He says, "I think he has done some really brillian… 5 days ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #IPL2020 : Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI’s Bowling Coach https://t.co/bgVN0K9SMx 6 days ago

ANI

ANI #WATCH UAE: #MumbaiIndians's bowling coach Shane Bond speaks on Jasprit Bumrah. He says, "I think he has done some… https://t.co/zsXxbXlgiF 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP [Video]

Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP

Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published