Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game.

Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over.

He said, "Bumrah is a world class cricketer He has been number 1 in couple of formats for a long period of time.

He has gone leaps and bounds for us." Pollard further assured that the team will look into areas of improvement and come back as a stronger unit.

"For us, it is the matter of pin point in the areas where we can improve as a team.

And once we do that we come out stronger as a unit.

We have been playing some very good cricket, let's not take away that fact, having said that we were not able to cross the line today.

We accept it.

We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan.

I know people are accustomed to us winning cricket games so we will try to go ahead, plan properly and execute it properly," said Pollard.