Dog rescued after head gets stuck in metal gate in Thailand

A dog had to be rescued after it was stuck in a fence while sneaking into a house to meet a female.

Yuttana Chantararak, 35, heard the dog crying from his front gate in Ang Thong, central Thailand on October 3.

He went out to check and saw the dog's head stuck on the gaps between the metal gate.

The shocked homeowner said the dog may have been trying to crawl through the gate to mate with his female dog.

Yuttana said: "I heard a dog crying that night.

I walked out and tried to help it but it was too aggressive.

I remember this naughty dog, it was the one who wanted to mate with my dog." He immediately called the animal rescuers before informing his neighbour about their dog.

The rescuers arrived at the house with a metal cutting machine to free the frightened dog.

One of the volunteers cut parts of the metal fence to widen the gap and release the dog's head.

The other team members are trying to calm the dog down by covering its eyes with a piece of cloth while an electric fan is set in front of it to cool it off.

After almost half an hour, they were able to cut the metal out and the tired dog was finally out of the trap.

The dog, apparently dizzy from being stuck for almost an hour, immediately came home with its owner without seeing its girlfriend.