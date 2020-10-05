Global  
 

Is Partey what Arsenal have been missing?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:11s
Is Partey what Arsenal have been missing?

Is Partey what Arsenal have been missing?

Following Arsenal's £45m signing of midfielder Thomas Partey, Raphael Honigstein and Dharmesh Sheth discuss their prospects on the Transfer Talk podcast.


Kroenke funds Arsenal's Partey deal as Arteta left with squad decision

The latest news from around the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal and MIkel Arteta prepare to face...
Football.london

Thomas Partey to Arsenal back ON as Gunners make £45million move for Atletico Madrid midfielder and Matteo Guendouzi leaves club

Arsenal are making a late move for Thomas Partey. The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been on the...
talkSPORT


Three ways Arsenal can line up with Partey as Arteta and Edu seal £45m transfer

Three ways Arsenal can line up with Partey as Arteta and Edu seal £45m transfer Now Thomas Partey has signed for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta must figure out where he fits best
Football.london


Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic

Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47
'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw' [Video]

'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw'

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:56
'Partey can be Arsenal's modern Vieira' [Video]

'Partey can be Arsenal's modern Vieira'

Former England striker Darren Bent believes new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey can emulate club legend Patrick Vieira in central midfield.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35