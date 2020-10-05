Is Partey what Arsenal have been missing?
Following Arsenal's £45m signing of midfielder Thomas Partey, Raphael Honigstein and Dharmesh Sheth discuss their prospects on the Transfer Talk podcast.
Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemicPremier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial..
'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw'Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.
'Partey can be Arsenal's modern Vieira'Former England striker Darren Bent believes new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey can emulate club legend Patrick Vieira in central midfield.