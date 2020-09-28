Global  
 

This 5-year-old's hole in one is a must-watch father-son moment

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
This 5-year-old golfer managed to nail a 79-yard hole in one at a course in Canada's Calgary.

Shane Sky unleashes a fierce shot down the green before turning to the camera releasing he made an incredible hole in one.

Mike, Shane's dad, was recording at the time and told Newsflare: "He has hit the pin and hole many times on his course of Carnmoney but never gone in until today.

"He received the club's hole in one parking spot where he parks his electric jeep with clubs tied to it." This footage was filmed on September 20.




