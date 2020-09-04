Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo.
During the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the MEA said.
Jaishankar and Motegi also emphasised that a free, open and inclusive India-Pacific region must be premised on diversified and resilient supply chains.
Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed ways to expand cooperation in global affairs & regional issues.
Jaishankar and Payne travelled to Tokyo to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan.
The bilateral meetings come after the 'Quad' foreign ministers' meeting took place on Tuesday.
The meetings took place in the backdrop of frosty relations of India, Australia and Japan with China.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Quad group countries-Japan, the United States, Australia and India in Japan's Tokyo on October 6. S Jaishankar said, "Called on Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga along with other Quad Foreign Ministers. Spoke about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership." "It's a matter of satisfaction that Indo-Pacific concept has gained increasingly wider acceptance.Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative that we tabled at East Asia Summit last yr is development with considerable promise in that context," EAM added. India, the US, Japan, and Australia, collectively form the Quadrilateral group. US Secretary Mike Pompeo, EAM Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne arrived in Tokyo to attend the Quadrilateral foreign ministers meeting.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), talked about agenda of QUAD or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The agenda will broadly focus on post COVID-19 international order as well as a need for coordinating responses to the challenges of the pandemic. They are expected to collectively reaffirm the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.""EAM S Jaishankar will visit Japan from 6-7 October 2020. The second meeting of the India-Australia-Japan-US ministerial will be held on October 6 during this visit. In this meeting, foreign ministers of respective countries will be participating," Anurag Srivastava added. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India.
