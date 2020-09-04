Global  
 

Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo.

During the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the MEA said.

Jaishankar and Motegi also emphasised that a free, open and inclusive India-Pacific region must be premised on diversified and resilient supply chains.

Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed ways to expand cooperation in global affairs & regional issues.

Jaishankar and Payne travelled to Tokyo to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The bilateral meetings come after the 'Quad' foreign ministers' meeting took place on Tuesday.

The meetings took place in the backdrop of frosty relations of India, Australia and Japan with China.

Watch the full video for all the details.


