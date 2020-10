Alyssa Milano experiencing new post-coronavirus symptoms Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 8 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:04s - Published Alyssa Milano experiencing new post-coronavirus symptoms Alyssa Milano has been experiencing a "bubbling" sensation in her hands as she continues to struggle with post-coronavirus symptoms. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Alyssa Milano Battling 'Leaky Small Blood Vessels' Amid Covid-19 Recovery The former 'Charmed' actress opens up about her battle with a new symptom as she continues...

AceShowbiz - Published 12 hours ago







Tweets about this