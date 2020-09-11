Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liz Truss doesn’t rule out circuit-breaker lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Liz Truss doesn’t rule out circuit-breaker lockdown

Liz Truss doesn’t rule out circuit-breaker lockdown

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was unable to rule out a circuit-breaker lockdown being introduced in England when asked about tighter restrictions.

The international trade secretary said the government wants to avoid any further national lockdown but also make sure they are “following the latest scientific advice”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liz Truss Liz Truss British Conservative politician

Liz Truss says the Government is not 'all knowing and all seeing' on coronavirus [Video]

Liz Truss says the Government is not 'all knowing and all seeing' on coronavirus

Trade Secretary Liz Truss tells BBC Breakfast that the Government are stilllearning about the virus. "I'm not pretending the government is all knowingand all seeing", she says.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan [Video]

Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan. It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby, husband Veer Sahu confirms 'good news' [Video]

Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby, husband Veer Sahu confirms 'good news'

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother. Sapna's husband, singer Veer Sahu confirmed the news during a Facebook live. Veer opened the live session announcing the 'good news' in Haryanvi. "To all my brothers, young and old, there's good news, I have become a father," Veer said. Media reports suggest that Sapna and Veer secretly tied the knot in January. The singer-couple got married after being together for several years. Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with her 'aakhya ka yo kajal' song. The Haryanavi singer also participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. Sapna then appeared in special dance numbers in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, others. In July last year, the Haryanavi folk singer and dancer had joined the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP).

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published
Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous [Video]

Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous

Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published
Facebook's portal TV device gets Netflix app [Video]

Facebook's portal TV device gets Netflix app

Facebook's Portal TV, the screen-less camera device which gets plugged into a big screen is all set to treat users with the experience of streamer Netflix. According to The Verge, Facebook made the big announcement on Tuesday making the Portal platform even more of a streaming stick competitor. The tech giant further stated that along with Netflix, it will be introducing a new remote for the Portal TV that includes quick-launch buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this