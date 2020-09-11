Liz Truss doesn’t rule out circuit-breaker lockdown

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was unable to rule out a circuit-breaker lockdown being introduced in England when asked about tighter restrictions.

The international trade secretary said the government wants to avoid any further national lockdown but also make sure they are “following the latest scientific advice”.

Report by Jonesia.

