FILE: Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party found guilty of running crime gang

Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party has been found guilty of running a criminal organisation after a five-and-a-half-year landmark trial.

File footage from 2017 shows clashes that erupted in Thessaloniki on the four-year anniversary of the killing anti-fascist rapper Killah P.

Sixty-eight people linked to Golden Dawn were on trial, including all the leaders.

Three judges gave their verdicts on October 7 finding the group guilty of running a criminal organisation.