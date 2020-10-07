Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FILE: Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party found guilty of running crime gang

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
FILE: Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party found guilty of running crime gang

FILE: Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party found guilty of running crime gang

Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party has been found guilty of running a criminal organisation after a five-and-a-half-year landmark trial.

Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party has been found guilty of running a criminal organisation after a five-and-a-half-year landmark trial.

File footage from 2017 shows clashes that erupted in Thessaloniki on the four-year anniversary of the killing anti-fascist rapper Killah P.

Sixty-eight people linked to Golden Dawn were on trial, including all the leaders.

Three judges gave their verdicts on October 7 finding the group guilty of running a criminal organisation.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as crime organisation

A Greek court has ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Greece braces for verdict in epic trial of far-right party Golden Dawn [Video]

Greece braces for verdict in epic trial of far-right party Golden Dawn

The trial of 68 leaders and members of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn reaches its finale on Wednesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:28Published