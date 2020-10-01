Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KKR Vs CSK lock horns in today's match, who will win: Listen to CM Deepak|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:54s - Published
KKR Vs CSK lock horns in today's match, who will win: Listen to CM Deepak|Oneindia News

KKR Vs CSK lock horns in today's match, who will win: Listen to CM Deepak|Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings certainly proved why they are one of the best teams of the Indian Premier League on Sunday night.

MS Dhoni & Co rediscovered the kick which brought them back in the tournament.

Following three loses, CSK returned to winning ways as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets.

This 10-wicket victory was a statement, indicating there is much fuel left in the tank.

The way Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis cruised CSK to victory while chasing 179, shows that experience plays a major part in conquering battles.

The team, which drew criticism over the fitness of its players, came out with flying colours and will definitely be going to haunt Kolkata Knight Riders.

#CSKvsKKR #IPL2020 #MSDhoni


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marvel1014u

Marvi RT @academy_titans: Today's is the All-Star game! Team CFC (Celebrity Fried Chicken) vs Team @Fadasly lock horns as they fight for the titl… 1 day ago

SanyoIN

Sanyo India Get ready to witness the two teams chasing their maiden IPL title lock horns today. Who are you supporting? #IPL2020 2 days ago

academy_titans

Titans Basketball Academy Today's is the All-Star game! Team CFC (Celebrity Fried Chicken) vs Team @Fadasly lock horns as they fight for the… https://t.co/vXc3glm7Xw 2 days ago

SeanRiddler91

Sean Bedard One year ago today these 2 were the best of friends taking over Smackdown fast forward a year later now they are re… https://t.co/bLdnsmb4M8 3 days ago

YoungSamurai18

Kyle Young Today...It's finally time. Myself and @MaximusIsBetter lock horns one more time, the gold on the line at… https://t.co/qUJo2VyMKa 3 days ago

MalawiDstv

DStv Malawi Barcelona and Sevilla will both be looking to make it three wins out of three in the 2020-21 #LaLiga campaign when… https://t.co/YvP4wkSlTh 3 days ago

DStv_Ghana

DStv Ghana Barcelona and Sevilla will both be looking to make it three wins out of three in the 2020-21 La Liga campaign when… https://t.co/Sj63O27e6W 3 days ago

Daniel_XCVI

Steez Biko😤 RT @Mukwevho_Pr1nc3: Today we watch the two Soweto giants as they lock horns in a much anticipated replayed game 😭🔥 it’s @KaizerChiefs vs @… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:01Published
IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News

As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:43Published
IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction [Video]

IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction

About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 07:23Published