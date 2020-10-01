KKR Vs CSK lock horns in today's match, who will win: Listen to CM Deepak|Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings certainly proved why they are one of the best teams of the Indian Premier League on Sunday night.

MS Dhoni & Co rediscovered the kick which brought them back in the tournament.

Following three loses, CSK returned to winning ways as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets.

This 10-wicket victory was a statement, indicating there is much fuel left in the tank.

The way Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis cruised CSK to victory while chasing 179, shows that experience plays a major part in conquering battles.

The team, which drew criticism over the fitness of its players, came out with flying colours and will definitely be going to haunt Kolkata Knight Riders.

#CSKvsKKR #IPL2020 #MSDhoni