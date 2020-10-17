IPL 2020: RR Vs CSK: AS THE TWO TEAMS LOCK HORNS, WHO WILL WIN THE MATCH TODAY? | Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on October 19 with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim play-off hopes.

Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points table in the eight-team competition.

The two struggling teams have six points from nine games, but the defending champions are placed above on the net run rate.